Margins by Ranjan Roy and Can Duruk
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Is SOC2 the new tech protection racket?
How Vanta turned SOC2 compliance into a $4B business and why startups are paying the 'screenshot tax' instead of building products
Jul 31, 2025
•
Can Duruk
22
3
3
The Boring AI Questions That Actually Matter
AI is a lot more like HR policy and HVAC
Jul 23, 2025
•
Can Duruk
57
4
5
November 2024
Technology and Grieving
In Loving Memory of Samaya June Roy-Yang: 12/13/2016 to 11/18/2023
Nov 19, 2024
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Ranjan Roy
367
58
24
March 2023
SVB and the Wealth Creation Flywheel
When is a depositor not just a depositor
Mar 16, 2023
•
Ranjan Roy
54
6
Fad or Trend
Reflecting on 2 years worth of hype while building a startup
Mar 1, 2023
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Can Duruk
34
2
1
February 2023
Alexa, what happened?
Sometimes innovation just ain't enough
Feb 24, 2023
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Ranjan Roy
68
17
January 2023
Google vs. ChatGPT told by aglio e olio
I hate monopolies and welcome our AI overlords
Jan 20, 2023
•
Can Duruk
66
7
November 2022
FTX and How to Lose Money
The Dong, Shitcoins, and SBF
Nov 23, 2022
•
Ranjan Roy
67
9
October 2022
Shein and the Tech Cold War
Algorithmic tweaks and clothing as trash
Oct 8, 2022
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Ranjan Roy
54
10
June 2022
Why are maps so hard to make?
Maps are fun now.
Jun 1, 2022
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Can Duruk
35
4
May 2022
Late Stage Prisoners Dilemma
Tigers and hedge fund hotel parties
May 13, 2022
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Ranjan Roy
54
9
April 2022
Elon's Giant Package
A mini-grand theory on what he's up to with Twitter
Apr 25, 2022
•
Ranjan Roy
87
13
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