Margins by Ranjan Roy and Can Duruk

Ape Armies and Investor Relations
A boomer no-pants Zoom and 💎🙌
Ranjan Roy
Jun 5
13
Grift is Good
Greed is so 1980s
Can Duruk
May 17
31
4
Cathie Wood and Content Strategy
Downloadable spreadsheets and media hacking
Ranjan Roy
Mar 24
32
5
Bitcoin and Buying Things
Here's to the risk managers, not the risk takers.
Ranjan Roy
Feb 28
27
10
Who Gets a Slice of Apple’s Pie?
A Discussion of Tech Platform Antitrust
Margins
Feb 16
13
1
Joke Capital
GameStop Populism and the Desire for Narrative
Margins
Jan 29
23
9
Game. Stop.
It's not what you think.
Ranjan Roy
Jan 28
69
27
Everything is content now
But what exactly is content?
Can Duruk
Jan 24
19
4
Goodbye 2010s: techno-optimism edition
A dose of optimism cloaked in Kardashians and Musks.
Ranjan Roy
Jan 22
15
Farewell to the Frictionless President
Welcome sanity
Margins
Jan 20
20
5
The first phygital coup
Twitter is really, really real life
Ranjan Roy
Jan 10
27
14
Silicon Valley's China Envy
Not for the right reasons...
Can Duruk
Jan 7
17
5
