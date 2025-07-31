Margins by Ranjan Roy and Can Duruk

Margins by Ranjan Roy and Can Duruk

Home
Archive
About

November 2024

March 2023

February 2023

January 2023

November 2022

October 2022

June 2022

May 2022

April 2022

© 2026 Margins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture