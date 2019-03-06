Hi there.

Ranjan Roy and Can Duruk here.

Welcome to The Margins. This is where Ranjan and Can ramble endlessly about technology of business, and business of technology. We come from different backgrounds; Ranjan is a former currency trader and Can is a former software engineer.

We, however, share a common passion in exploring the digital transformation (sorry!) of business and all the good, bad, and ugly that happen to our societies with it. News, and journalism are passions of ours.

The Margins is where we get our mutual thoughts on paper, so to say, to crystallize it. Also, with our deep backgrounds in two different industries, we aim to bring some clarity where we can.

Hop on in.